Amazon’s little robot would tend to jump down the stairs

Announced this week by Amazon, the Astro robot would have several faults, starting with its fragility and a faulty people recognition system.

This week, it’s a slew of new home features announced by Amazon, from the big screen Echo Show 15 to the eero Pro 6 Wi-Fi router to the Blink Video Doorbell. But arguably the most noticed ad was Astro, a little robot capable of tracking you, mapping your home, and monitoring it while you were away.

A fallible recognition system

However, as soon as Amazon’s announcement was made, the Motherboard site published internal documents from the high tech giant, the content of which is worrying to say the least. “The person recognition system is highly fallible according to two sources who worked on the project”, asks Motherboard. The site also cites several passages from internal documents detailing in particular the sentinel function (Sentry in English).

It is this function that will allow the Astro robot to switch to home surveillance mode, asking it to navigate between the different rooms of the home in search of an intruder. To identify a person, the robot will however have to know if it is one of the people living in the home or a person who has nothing to do there.

“Astro is terrible and will definitely throw himself down the stairs if he gets the chance. Detection of people is unreliable, making home security function ridiculous ”, indicates one of the sources of Motherboard. Another source from the US site claims that “Astro’s facial recognition capabilities are malfunctioning” and that the robot will therefore have difficulty determining whether a person is an intruder or not.





A tendency to throw oneself down the stairs

Another problem identified by internal documents and testimonies collected by Motherboard concerns the fragility of the robot. In addition to its tendency to want to move up the stairs – and therefore to fall – the American site points to fragile elements such as the mast to which the screen is attached. “They are pushing to make it a device for accessibility, but with the mast that breaks and the possibility that he commits suicide [ndlr : en se jetant dans les escaliers] at any time, it’s absurd at best and at worst potentially dangerous for anyone who wishes to rely on their accessibility features ”, indicates one of the sources of Motherboard.

These issues are all the more worrisome given that Amazon’s Astro robot will be marketed at full price, with a US launch at $ 999.99 by the end of the year. Asked by Motherboard, the manufacturer nevertheless wants to be reassuring about the points raised: “These claims about Astro’s performance, mast or safety systems are inaccurate. Astro has passed rigorous testing for both quality and safety, including tens of thousands of hours of testing with beta phase participants ”.