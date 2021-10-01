Antoine Kombouaré loses his temper in the face of journalists

Present at a press conference this Friday, before receiving Troyes, this Sunday at 3 p.m., Antoine Kombouaré the coach of FC Nantes was questioned at length about his tactical change made during the defeat against Reims (1-3) on the week -end last. After two convincing victories against Angers (4-1) and Brest (3-1), the coach of the Canaries had decided to abandon his usual tactical system in 4-2-3-1 to test a 4-3-3 face in the Rémois. A bet that did not really work. But the 57-year-old tactician did not really appreciate the questions formulated by the journalists and the whole took for his rank: “Do you want to piss me off?” It is not the system which gives a result but the animation “, he initially struck with a sneer but a bit annoyed before continuing.





“We equalized in this system. I later changed to a 4-2-3-1 and we took two more goals. Stop. I don’t answer that kind of question. What matters to me is how the team behaves. Against Reims, we were a little smug. We thought we had done the hard part by coming back to score. Maybe I should have stayed in 4-3-3 … I will change systems every weekend. All the people who think it’s the system’s fault don’t know anything about football. “ Known for his outspokenness, the Nantes coach especially wanted to clarify that beyond the tactical system, the proposed animation remained the basis of the results, not to mention the quality of the workforce: “You can think differently. I choose systems based on the players who can play. Stop with the system, you tire me … Maybe Reims was just better. There are plenty of reasons. Did you think we were the best team in France? We will lose other games… You started talking about other goals, but we know that there will be complicated games. What is important is to react. I have always said that my team was fragile. ”