Around the world, central banks are starting to tighten monetary policy

The tide of monetary policy is, it seems, turning in the Western world. After having largely supported the economies in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic, by lowering rates to zero – or even to negative levels – and by launching major debt purchase programs, the time has come to discuss ‘a tightening.

Thursday, September 23, the central bank of Norway wrote a page of history by becoming the first to increase its rate since the start of the health crisis (from 0% to 0.25%). The same day, Jerome Powell, the president of the American Fed, also spoke of the tightening of its monetary policy. While there is no question of a rate hike in the United States, the reduction of the asset purchase program, currently at 120 billion dollars (103 billion euros) per month, “Could soon be justified”.





On Monday September 27, Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, hinted that he was ready to hike rates, perhaps even before the end of 2021. His asset purchase program, launched during the pandemic, ends in mid-December. “If it’s appropriate, [une hausse des taux] does not need to wait for the end of the current asset purchase program. “

Questions about inflation

There remains, however, one exception to this great trend: the European Central Bank (ECB). Wednesday September 29, a virtual seminar, organized by the institution of Frankfurt, illustrated this divergence. Facing Mr. Powell and Mr. Bailey, Christine Lagarde, the President of the ECB, admitted that her European monetary policy was different. “We are not starting from the same point and our inflation levels are different”, she justified.

When the pandemic broke out in early 2020, the ECB was indeed already buying assets and its key rate was – 0.5%, unlike the Fed and the Bank of England, which then ended to their market intervention programs – launched after the 2008 financial crisis – and increased their rates. Eighteen months later, these differences reappear.

Inflation in the euro zone (3% in August) is significantly lower than that in the United States (5.3%). In this context, during the last meeting of its Governing Council, on September 9, the ECB marked only a very slight inflection, continuing its debt purchases (around 100 billion euros per month) at a “Moderately lower rate”. She hinted that the real turning point could be announced at her December meeting.

