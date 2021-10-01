Arsène Wenger responds to critics of his project

“I’m clearly in favor of having a World Cup every two years. Today’s calendar is a bit out of date. ” This is the bomb that Arsène Wenger dropped during a press conference organized by FIFA last September. Guest of RMC this Friday to explain himself after the strong reactions around his position, the former technician of the Gunners admitted that there was “A fear of loss of prestige of the competition. This is a question that we can ask ourselves (…) Prestige is linked to fear, but prestige comes above all from the quality of the competition and the fact that everyone is there. We also need to offer real competitions. Respecting the supporters, in my opinion, means offering real competitions. ”

Asked about the desire to reduce the gap between two World Cups, the Alsatian said the goal was “To give everyone a chance, the whole world. That’s not the case today. If you were born in Africa, Europe or Asia you do not have the same chance to become a great football player (…) In my program, the players will not play more than they do today. There may be less match. Certainly the competitions require energy so we will ask for at least 25 days of rest for the players ”, he clarified.





“What annoys the players are the small matches”

The former coach admits, however, that he “Do not live with the idea that football kills players (…) Him (Cristiano Ronaldo) and Messi, since 2006, so 15 years, have played nearly 70 games every year. And they still play. In my career, I have had problems with players who weren’t playing, not with those who were playing. Great players want to play great games. What pisses them off are the little games. “

But however, he admits concerns in his project. “Today football is improving thanks to the young people and the quality of the competition. Financially, I am not in control. I only spoke from a football point of view. In my program, I recognize logistical problems to be solved. I propose an idea, it is there. Football will decide (…) For a better separation between the calendars of clubs and national teams, everyone agrees. We can also consider a World Cup that remains every four years with an adjustment of the international calendar. “, he adds.

Despite these reservations in his words, Wenger explains: “At the start, people are reluctant, because there is tradition and the fact of having waited for this competition. But at the same time, the world has changed. What strikes me, in the moments of audience with young people, is that 10-15 year olds or 15-20 year olds have a totally different philosophy. And then we have an example, we had the Euro this year. It was wonderful and of high quality. We have a World Cup next year. This does not shock anyone. ” Words that should still be debated.