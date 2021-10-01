ASSE | ASSE – Malaise: Claude Puel clearly responds to his detractors!

Football – ASSE
Regularly singled out for his rigid facade, Claude Puel takes the plunge and claims to be much more open than in appearance.
Claude Puel is one of the most experienced coaches in League 1. Indeed, the native of Castres began his career in 1999 by taking charge of theAS Monaco before continuing with the LOSC, the’OL and theOGC Nice. And after a passage in Premier League, To Southampton then to Leicester, Claude Puel returned to France two years ago, taking over from Ghislain Printant on the benchASSE. And although he is already well known in Ligue 1, that does not prevent criticism concerning his behavior in particular. Presented as someone cold and rigid, Claude Puel let go of his truths about his personality.
“I still have the same personality, the same character”
” As I rarely smile in front of the cameras, I was quickly stuck this label of cold and rigorous coach. In reality, I like to establish a framework, of course, but in which I then attach a lot of importance to the development of the athlete and the individual. It is the opposite of rigidity! To remain stuck in one’s reflexes and certainties is to disappear. Today, the profession calls for more sharing and discussion, whereas previously we could be more interventionist. I still have the same personality, the same character. It’s just their expression that evolved », He confides in an interview with Changing rooms Magazine.