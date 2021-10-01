At the moment, the price of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G is at its lowest thanks to an ODR

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite represents the mid-range for the famous Chinese smartphone manufacturer. A lighter version of the flagship with the same name, but which has a lot to offer at an attractive price. It is also currently offered at an unprecedented price thanks to an ODR. The 5G version is currently at 269 euros instead of 399 on Cdiscount.

Although high-end models are attracting more and more people, you can’t always put more than 500 euros in a smartphone. This is why Xiaomi declines its devices in several versions to suit all budgets. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G offers a complete technical sheet for a price much lower than a flagship, especially at the moment since it is less than 270 euros thanks to an ODR.

The strengths of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

The 90Hz AMOLED display

The powerful Snapdragon 780G

The triple photo sensor: 64 + 8 + 5

5G network compatibility

Launched at a price of 399 euros, the 5G version of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 128 GB is available in promotion at 319 euros on the Cdiscount site, but thanks to an ODR worth 50 euros, its price drops to only 269 euros.

A successful lightweight version of the 2021 flagship

This smartphone complements the Mi 11 family and is positioned in the mid-range segment. If the Lite version does make some compromises, it has fairly complete technical characteristics, starting with its 6.55-inch AMOLED panel which offers a definition of 2,400 × 1,080 pixels. The latter offers a refresh rate of 90 Hz, for better fluidity and better visual comfort. And if you’re the type to leave your smartphone without a cover, you’ll be happy to know that the glass benefits from Gorilla Glass 6 protection, to protect against scratches and bumps.

In terms of design, there too there are few compromises and is inspired by the top of the range model. We find a successful smartphone, elegant which has a flat panel with fairly thin edges, a punch at the top left and a plastic coating on the back. It also offers a good grip with its light weight (159 grams) and its contained dimensions (160.5 x 75.7 x 6.8 mm).

Great performances

If the Mi 11 Lite 5G is far from offering the same performance as the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra, the light version defends itself rather well in its category, and offers a solid configuration, moreover more interesting than the majority of its competitors in the mid-range segment. For less than 270 euros, you will have a phone powerful enough to play 3D games and abuse multitasking thanks to Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 780G chip backed by 6 GB of RAM. In addition, the latter makes it possible to provide compatibility with the new mobile network standard.

In terms of autonomy, with a 4,250 mAh battery, the Mi 11 Lite 5G is able to last a whole day. You can also count on fast charging up to 33 W, to quickly recover percentages when needed. It’s not as efficient as the 55W of the Xiaomi Mi 11, but it already ensures that you can recover around 50% in about twenty minutes.





A complete photo module for this price bracket

As for the photo, the smartphone incorporates a module with 3 sensors: 64 + 8 + 5 megapixels. Even if the Lite version does not have the 108 megapixel sensor of the Mi 11, this composition still offers great versatility. With the right lighting and light conditions, it is possible to capture pretty photographs. For selfies, you can count on a 20 megapixel camera. Regarding video, it is capable of filming in 4K at 30 FPS or 1080p at 60 FPS.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G.

8 / 10

