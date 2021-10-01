Attention, here is the ultimate news of the day: The boxes of the Intel Alder Lake-S dvoiles processors

I whistle, you whistle, he / she / they whistle, we whistle, you whistle, they whistle.

Otherwise, the processors Core i9-12900K, Core i7-12700K and Core i5-12600K Will land on November 4 with a host of new motherboards in LGA1700 socket and 6xx series chipset. A little more than a month to learn all about the performance and prices of the new blue processors.

Here are now, as a reminder, the expected specs of the three K models, but also of the three KF models without iGPU:





The 12600K and therefore the 12600KF will therefore be in 6C + 4c, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, therefore 16 Threads in total. The processor will embed 20 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 6C will run from 4.5 to 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.4 to 3.6 GHz.

For the 12700K and 12700KF we will have 8C + 4c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor will embed 25 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run at 4.7 5.0 GHz and the 4c ​​at 3.6 3.8 GHz.

Finally the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF, will offer 8C and 8c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor will embed 30 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run from 5.0 to 5.3 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz.