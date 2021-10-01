Audiences: “Fugueuse” leader on TF1, final up for “9-1-1”, “Special Envoy” beaten by football on W9

“Fugueuse” has imposed itself at the top of the hearings Thursday evening on TF1. The continuation of the mini-series worn by Michaël Youn and Sylvie Testud gathered 3.55 million viewers on average in front of the two episodes broadcast until 11:20 p.m. This represents a market share of 18.7% for those aged 4 and over and 22.5% for women purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) according to Médiamétrie. Last week, the launch of the series came only second in audiences due to the debate between Eric Zemmour and Jean-Luc Mélenchon organized by BFMTV. “Fugueuse” had then been able to count on 3.58 million French (18.2% of 4+ and 22.5% of FRDA-50).

M6 follows with the finale of season 4 of the American series “9-1-1” with Angela Bassett, three of which were unpublished in a row. The first two episodes of the evening were watched by 2.17 million faithful, for an audience share of 10.7% for the general public and 21.0% for the commercial target. Last Thursday, the series was followed by 2.12 million fans (10.1% of the public and 19.7% on the FRDA-50).

France 3 is third with the entertainment “300 choirs sing the most beautiful songs of musicals” which made dance 1.68 million fans of the genre until 11:15 pm, which represents a market share of 8.7% ( 1.1% on FRDA-50). Another entertainment, “Come on I take you … in the pop years”, broadcast on September 16, had interested only 1.02 million nostalgic (5.5% of 4+ and 0.8% of FRDA- 50).

Success for the Europa League on W9

On W9, the Europa League Marseille / Galatasaray match mobilized 1.63 million supporters, or 8.2% of the public (6.1% on the FRDA-50). France 2 is only fifth of the hearings of the evening. “Special Envoy” last night interested 1.54 million French people and 7.8% of the public (8.9% on the FRDA-50). On September 16, the magazine presented by Elise Lucet convinced 1.81 million individuals (9.0% of the public and 10.1% of FRDA-50s).

Among the other channels, on France 5, the documentary “Lady Sapiens, the search for women in prehistory” attracted 1.42 million viewers, or an audience share of 6.7% (3.3% on FRDA-50).

