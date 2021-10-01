Audrey Lamy pregnant: the actress confides for the first time about her new pregnancy

Audrey Lamy confided in the columns of Madame Figaro this Friday, October 1. The opportunity for her to talk about her new pregnancy.

She had kept it a secret. On September 18, Audrey Lamy was alongside Alex Lutz at the La Rochelle Fiction Festival to receive the “Best comedy” for Revenge at the triple gallop. The TV movie will be broadcast on October 4 on Canal +. Subsequently, the actress continued interviews including this Friday, October 1. In the columns of Madame Figaro, she spoke of her second pregnancy, which she had never yet revealed. “When Alex made me read the script for La vengeance au triple gallop, as it was his carte blanche, I thought he would play Stephanie Harper himself before he understood that he was offering it to me, despite my pregnancy. “, she first explained. At the time of filming, Audrey Lamy was “more than six months pregnant. Not ideal for playing a model“, she specifies before adding:”But when Alex loves someone, nothing is a problem. He never lets you down“, concluded the actress.

A terrible event. If Audrey Lamy did not wish to discuss this new pregnancy until this interview with Madame Figaro, it is because the actress has experienced a painful ordeal. Indeed, while she was pregnant with her second child, she was unable to bring her pregnancy to term. “Actress Audrey Lamy and her companion, who were expecting their second child, lost their baby“, AFP first indicated in February 2020. Subsequently, the media explained that the actress wanted to be able to mourn in peace. “Very affected by this tragedy, Audrey Lamy does not wish to speak on this subject and asks the media to respect her bereavement, her pain and that of her family “, was it then written. As a reminder, Audrey Lamy has shared her life with Thomas Sabatier since 2008. Both welcomed their first child, a boy named Leo in June 2016.

Audrey Lamy: how was her meeting with Alex Lutz?

On the set of C à Vous a few days ago, Audrey Lamy had mentioned her meeting with Alex Lutz. “In fact, Alex was shooting OSS 13 years ago and he had met Jean (Editor’s note: Jean Dujardin) and my sister (Editor’s note: Audrey Lamy). My sister told him about me and Alex was looking for a young girl to direct“, she had specified. A meeting which led to a beautiful friendship. “Alex staged me in my one-woman-show a dozen years ago. Our meeting was artistic then friendly“, she explained in the columns of Madame Figaro.”I feel safe when I shoot with him, because I know his attention to detail, his mastery of writing, set, body, his love of transformation that I share.“, indicates the actress before specifying:”He is also an actor and a director who loves women“, concluded Audrey Lamy.

