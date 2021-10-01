authorities order energy sector to secure supplies

China’s major state-owned energy companies have been ordered to make sure that there is sufficient fuel supply for next winter at all costs, according to a report released on Friday, as the world’s second-largest economy faces severe challenges. a crisis that threatens to affect its growth.

Bloomberg News, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that Vice Premier Han Zheng had asked energy companies to ensure there is enough fuel to run the country and that Beijing would not tolerate blackouts. electricity.

Han Zheng, who oversees the country’s energy sector and industrial production, was speaking in an emergency meeting this week with officials from the public assets regulatory authority and the planning agency. Beijing economy, the same sources said.

Data released on Thursday showed that Chinese factory activity contracted last month for the first time since February 2020. Han’s statement raised concerns that already high commodity prices could still climb.

The country is experiencing widespread power cuts that have resulted in full or partial plant closures, affecting production and global supply chains.





There are many reasons for this, but mainly linked to the Asian giant’s heavy dependence on coal, which provides 60% of its electricity production. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose restrictions on energy use in recent months.

For Bjarne Schieldrop, analyst at SEB, this order seems to imply “that we are by no means on the eve of a cooling. It seems rather that things are going to get even crazier”. “They will do whatever they can to win an auction for a cargo of coal” or liquefied natural gas, he added.

The power shortage prompted banks Nomura and Goldman Sachs to cut their growth forecasts for China this week this week as they expect further disruption to supply chains and production.

Factories that supply multinationals like Apple and automaker Tesla are among those hit and forced to shut down production.

In Dongguan, a sprawling factory town where millions of workers work, many employees have had to revise their schedules.

“Yesterday, we had to work at night. And it’s the same today,” laments Mr. Cui, a handler in a shoe factory forced to limit production. “Of course we are not happy. But we adapt to the schedules,” he explains, while refusing to reveal his full name.

Chinese coal futures hit an all-time high on Thursday, as the country faces a fuel shortage as the National Day approaches and many factories are closed during the week.