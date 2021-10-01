Balance your post: Eric Naulleau’s slippage against Yassine Belattar forces security to intervene (VIDEO) – news

Electric atmosphere Thursday, September 30 on the plateau of Balance your post on C8. Facing Yassine Belattar, Eric Naulleau almost came to blows …

On C8, the evenings follow one another but are not (really) alike. After a tense exchange with Sophie Tapie in TPMP a few days ago, Cyril Hanouna was back in Balance your post, Thursday September 30. On the program: a number of debates, particularly around the case of Eric Zemmour. If Jordan Bardella was the guest of the evening, around the table many columnists were present. LikeEric Naulleau and of Yassine Belattar. Two men well used to heated exchanges …

“This is proof that you are stupid in addition to being threatening!”

A program turned very to the right, the regular columnist of Do not touch My TV Yassine Belattar therefore made his dissonant voice heard, not hesitating to repeatedly attack Eric Zemmour, and one of his media supporters, Eric Naulleau. But for the latter, the cut ended up overflowing at the end of the program, after yet another attack. “It’s proof that you’re stupid in addition to being threatening! That’s a lot! No, but listen! I can’t let myself be called a fascist, I asked for the dissolution of Generation Identity on this set, don’t say no bullshit! “ launches the targeted columnist. Which will not encourage his opponent to change his tone. “The condescension of the little facho …” he blurted out, provocatively.





Cyril Hanouna intervenes, a security agent grabs Eric Naulleau

This is too much for Eric Naulleau, who rises abruptly from his chair, and walks towards Yassine Belattar, looking threatening. “I’m starting to get fed up **! You’re not going to call me a facho every five minutes! I warn you !“, scolds the former friend of Eric Zemmour on Paris Première. intervene security, an agent rushes to hold him back, and bring him back to the rear, while Cyril Hanouna also comes to block his path. How far would he have gone? Many Internet users, who commented on the sequence are sure, it could have degenerated … But, returned to his place, Eric Naulleau will not move any more, even if the tone does not lower: “You don’t have all the rights here! You don’t have the right to call me a fascist! I warned you ! Stop, that’s enough!“An agitated evening … This Friday, October 1, Eric Naulleau reacted to this incident on Twitter. “My state of mind this morning: disgusted. Thank you for your countless messages of support”, he wrote soberly on the social network.