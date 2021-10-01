Bara: the truths of Suarez behind the scenes of Messi’s departure – football

A close friend of Lionel Messi, Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez backed the Argentinian when he made his surprise departure from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Uruguayan underlined the great class of the six-time Ballon d’Or despite a very special situation.

To everyone’s surprise, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona at the end of his contract this summer to join Paris Saint-Germain. Initially, the Argentina international was yet to extend with the Catalan club.

But in the end, due to very serious financial problems, the Blaugrana were not able to keep him. An unexpected and difficult end for the six-fold Ballon d’Or.

Suarez went out of his way to support him

Close friend of the Pulga since their joint adventure at Bara (2014-2020), Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez lived this period with him. As a friend, I had to act, support him, so that he wouldn’t be downcast or depressed. I was very surprised because everything was arranged. Leo was happy, I was on vacation with him and he was delighted with his life. He told me: ‘I’m going to finish my Barcelona career, that’s what I’ve always wanted, the club that gave me everything and the children are happy’. Then in an hour everything changed, told the Uruguayan for the daily Sport.

Personally, the blow was very hard because I knew the significance of everything for Leo. I was not there at the exact moment, but I accompanied him when I saw that he was in pain. Leo loves the club, he owes Barcelona a lot. He said goodbye like a lord, which he is. The best player in club history, he continued.

Messi was annoyed …





And yet, unsurprisingly, Messi saw this situation very badly. In addition to having to digest his departure, the 34-year-old was visibly annoyed by the behavior of his leaders. He left unsure of the circumstances of his departure and he was annoyed by the way things had turned out, by this change from hour to hour. (…) I know that certain things disturbed him and he left as he is, like a lord and a great one. Leo has always been clear: he gave everything for the club and the club gave everything for him, summarized Suarez. In Paris, Messi, scorer against Manchester City (2-0) Tuesday in the Champions League, will try to smile again!

