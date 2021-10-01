Barça: a hallucinating revelation on Koeman after the slap of Benfica!

The squad only learned the 3-5-2 system a few hours before the game against Benfica. Result: a 3-0 defeat in Portugal, Wednesday evening in the Champions League!

It is the Catalan daily Sport which reveals this information exclusively. The group did not work on the three center-back system beforehand. In Lisbon, the team once again showed great shortcomings in terms of defensive automatisms. The Ronald Koeman method is a disaster.

Much has been said about the discontent within Barca’s board, and especially Joan Laporta, that Barca once again used a three-center-back system in this game. The team had performed well against Levante with a 4-3-3 and it was assumed that Koeman would continue with this formation. However, the coach returned to a 3-5-2 formation. The reality is that the surprise this caused was not only external but also internal in part of Barca’s dressing room.





Koeman didn’t decide to play with three center-backs until a few hours before the game. Or, at least, he didn’t communicate it to some players until Wednesday itself. This means that neither Sunday nor Monday nor Tuesday the hypothetical situations the team would face against the Benfica forwards were worked on. Some players didn’t know the starting lineup – or their replacement status – until Wednesday itself.

The Dutch coach considers that the team must be ready to start with a 4-3-3 or a 3-5-2, and therefore does not consider it necessary to emphasize the characteristic movements of the defense to five before each game. One way to make players responsible? Possible. But it is clear that for this trip to Benfica, this way of proceeding results in a monumental fiasco.