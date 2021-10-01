Barça wants to strike a huge blow in Marseille!

In turmoil after his debacle against Benfica this Wednesday in the Champions League, the Barça is preparing to achieve a masterful transfer window, by enlisting one of OM ‘s most prominent players in recent months.

OM Mercato: Barcelona want Boubacar Kamara!

Barça is currently living very dark hours. After losing star Lionel Messi this summer, the club could part ways with their coach Ronald koeman, and that in the next 24 hours. The Blaugranas are coming out of humiliation against Benfica 3-0 last night in the Champions League. A chaotic situation which pushed the president last night Joan laporta to call a crisis meeting last night. In the meantime, the Catalan leaders could remake themselves this winter, by signing one of the biggest promises of OM, the midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Very courted this summer, the international hopeful has always refused offers of extension from the Marseille club, preferring to open up to new challenges in another championship. Less than a year from the end of his contract in Marseille, Boubacar Kamara is expected to leave the Bleu et Blanc ship this winter. If AC Milan have recently come to contact with Olympian leaders, the 21-year-old midfielder could take a 360-degree turn and head to the FC Barcelona.





As the independent media advance Thirteen on its Twitter account, the Catalan club would make Kamara its priority this winter to replace in the long term Sergio Busquets (33 Years). In search of rejuvenation of its workforce, Barça could begin negotiations soon with the Marseille board. If OM did not manage to extend its bush by December, then a sale would be inevitable. For its part, FC Barcelona should by then see the arrival of a new coach at its head.

