Belgians wash their dirty laundry after the Worlds: Van Aert responds to Evenepoel

Digestion is difficult within the Belgian team. Despite a more than solid team and the big favorite, Wout Van Aert, in its ranks, the selection of Sven Vanthourenhout failed in his quest for the rainbow jersey at home. Julian Alaphilippe has settled his account with the competition to keep his title, and the pill goes badly among our Belgian neighbors, who have been tearing apart since Sunday through the media, criticizing the strategy put in place.

It was Remco Evenepoel who lit the first fuse. On the Extra Time Koers show, on Sporza, the young rider of the Deceuninck Quick Step team felt that, if he had been used differently, he could have won last Sunday. “I had the legs for“, he estimated, while Van Aert, in the final, stalled. Evenepoel had slipped into a breakaway very far from the finish before working for his leader at the end of the race, but having everything given, he had to get up. “What was expected of me was not very clear“, he added.

Should Evenepoel also have benefited from a protected status? The question can be debated but Wout Van Aert did not taste the exit of his young compatriot neither on the substance nor on the form and he in turn made it known before Paris-Roubaix, which is being held this weekend. end. “I expected there to be criticism because we didn’t win, but I don’t think it’s smart that someone from the team is putting fuel on the fire“, he estimated.

Remco Evenepoel ahead of Wout Van Aert: the Belgian failure will leave traces. Credit: Getty Images



It was he who chose to move so early

According to Van Aert, Evenepoel was more verbose in front of the press than in the team briefing: “He is the one who agreed on both the selection and the tactics. So I find it weird to make a 180 degree turn now. It doesn’t help. ” And the puncher of the Jumbo-Visma is obviously struggling to take this blow, which he considers very low. “It broke my heart not to be able to finish the job and everyone was disappointed in the team. It wasn’t easy for me and now there’s that (Evenepoel’s statement) on top of that. It’s a shame“, he regretted.

Above all, Van Aert assures us that no one had asked Remco Evenepoel to start 180 kilometers from the finish. “It was not at all our tactic in reality, continued the quadruple stage winner on the last Tour de France. Remco is the one who had to stay with Jasper (Stuyven) and me in the finale. He was the one who chose to move so early, when we wanted to run more defensively. So that bothers me. We couldn’t call Remco back, there were no earbuds and the audience was so loud that it was impossible to talk to someone three places in front of you in the peloton. “

Instead of the champagne that all Belgium dreamed of and Wout Van Aert in particular, it is vinegar that has been spreading in recent days. Will this disillusionment and even more these declarations leave traces in the Belgian group or between the two men? At least, WVA will not have too much time to gamble, with Paris-Roubaix looming on Sunday. For him, afford the Hell of the North would be the best way to turn the page.

“I think Van Aert is going to win, he is going to want his revenge and it will hurt”

