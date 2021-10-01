Bengals – Jaguars (24-21): Trevor Lawrence was almost there

Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) – Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4): 24-21

On paper, this Thursday Night Football poster could leave something to be desired. In the field, it was quite another thing. The two teams gave us a pleasant, close match until the end where the suspense kept us in suspense until the last moments. Unfortunately for Trevor Lawrence (17/24, 204 yards + 8 races, 36 yards and 1 TD) and Urban Meyer the balance is still not tilted in their favor. Worse, they had to resolve to drop this match on a field goal from Evan McPherson when the clock read 00:00.

For Cincinnati on the other hand, this is the second game won thanks to his kicker. All was not perfect for Joe Burrow (25/32, 348 yards and 2 TDs) and his teammates, especially in the first half, but they were able to find the necessary resources to avoid a defeat at home that would have stained .

The Bengals fall back into their trap

If the Bengals were scared, it’s because their first half is worrying. We wonder where the team went last week against the Steelers. The attack does not advance at all and does not even gain 100 yards in the first thirty minutes (97, against 235 for the Jaguars). Result, the first four drives end with a missed field goal of 43 yards and three punts. Against Pittsburgh, Zac Taylor’s team dominated the lines. In the first half, the Bengals fall into their trap.

The offensive line is under water. Joe Burrow is often put under pressure and the ground game, carried by Joe Mixon (16 races, 67 yards and 1 TD), can not be put in place. On the other side of the ball, it’s not better. The locals fail to gain the upper hand over the opposing bodyguards. Result, Trevor Lawrence has more time to launch and James Robinson enjoys the race (18 carries, 78 yards and 2 TDs). The ground is also much more used by the Jaguars who remain in line with what they did last week (139 yards gained in this area against the Bengals).

To dominate is good, to achieve is better. And that’s what Jacksonville manages to do twice in this first half. James Robinson first found the end-zone on a 6-yard run (0-7), before Lawrence imitated him on 7 yards (0-14). The bill could even have been saltier if the visitors had managed a 4th & Goal on the 1 opposing yard.

59 minutes ahead

We don’t know what the Bengals said to each other at half-time, but it is clear that they are a whole different team when they come back from the locker room. In three drives, they come back to height. Burrow found CJ Uzomah on a 22-yard pass (7-14), before doing justice to himself on a one-yard run to reach the Promised Land (14-14). Throw in a forced punt between the two and the Ohio players were back in the game in no time. However, the Jaguars do not give up and regain the advantage in stride, again thanks to James Robinson at the conclusion on 4 yards (14-21), also well helped by Laviska Shenaut Jr. (6 receptions and 99 yards) at the support of its launcher.

This time around, Cincinnati will not be left behind. Joe Burrow lets go of his arm towards Ja’Marr Chase (6 receptions and 77 yards), Tyler Boyd (9 receptions for 118 yards) and especially CJ Uzomah (5 receptions, 95 yards and 2 TDs) for a second touchdown of 31 yards from any beauty (21-21).

The Jaguars have one last ball to get back in front, but come up against the defense. Jackonville returns the ball to the Bengals who put themselves in a field goal position in a match where they were behind (or tied) for 59 minutes and 59 seconds. Raging for Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer.