Benoît Costil (Bordeaux) after his return to the French team: “Enjoy the moment”

This undoubtedly explains why Benoît Costil did not project himself beyond this gathering when he was asked if the 2022 World Cup could become a goal. “ It’s far away, a lot will happen by then », He evacuated. Its leitmotif: “ Take advantage of the moment and work hard to show that we are there, that we exist ”.
Although his international career has not been linear since his first call in October 2014 to face Portugal and Armenia in a friendly, the Girondins goalkeeper has always kept the Blues in a corner in his head. “ And I’ll never draw a line on it, he recalled. Who am I to draw the line away from the selection? “
Costil was part of the tricolor group finalist of Euro 2016 before missing the right wagon two later, for the 2018 World Cup. Chance of the calendar, his return came after a match with seven stops last Sunday against Rennes (1- 1). “ If this match had any effect, it did more good than harm. But it doesn’t just depend on a match either “, He underlined whereas the Girondins currently occupy the 16th place of L1, with the second worst defense of the Championship (17 goals conceded).
“If he took me, it was because he thought that I was not boiled. I did not buy this summons ”
“ Benoît came several times – even if he had some breaks – with a specific role, was justified the coach Didier Deschamps Thursday when the announcement of his list. You will not make me say that the number 3 position is only a matter of state of mind, of being able to live together. He is also there, above all, for what he achieves even if his club does not have the expected results “.
Costil again: “ If he took me it is because he thought that I was not boiled and that there was a minimum of quality in my services. I did not buy this summons ”.