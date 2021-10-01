big revolution on Instagram!

Karine Ferri and Yoann Gourcuff have been a couple for ten years now. Married since 2019, the footballer and the host are now the happy parents of Maël and Claudia and form a harmonious family. Very discreet about her couple, the pretty brunette had made rare confidences about her husband to Nikos Aliagas in the show 50 Min Inside: “There are things in life that cannot be explained, and this man is my other. It’s my pillar, my strength… It’s my everything. Yoann is my everything, ”she began. Karine Ferri then went on to mention Maël and Claudia “He is all the more so because he gave me what is most beautiful on Earth: two children… I’m going to cry” she declared.

If Karine Ferri is very reserved in the press, she also remains very secret on social networks. No photos of her husband and her two children are shared on her Instagram account. This Thursday, September 30, the host surprised everyone by posting a rare photo of the man of her life. The mother has indeed published a photo montage on which Yoann Gourcuff appears with a dog in her arms.





In legend, Karine Ferri confides on the donation she has just made: “Because we love animals with all our hearts, we have decided to help the small independent shelter financially and encourage everyone who can to donate too. There are no small donations, every donation. All together we are a considerable support. Donations (even the smallest) allow small shelters to treat animals because veterinary costs are part of their daily lives, to finance equipment and products to clean the boxes every day, pay the electricity and water bills, buy food, maintain the premises “ she explained.

“Well done to all these little shelters for their wonderful work. As well as to the volunteers who give their time .Bravo also to Yoann, I am proud of his commitment and the empathy he shows towards the animals. It’s great to share with her husband the same passion: that of Animals “ she concluded.

Eleanor de la Fontaine