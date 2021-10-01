Bloctel, the anti-telephone door-opening tool down since Friday morning

A change of provider … and no more policemen. This can result in a sudden resumption of unsolicited phone calls.

Bloctel no longer responds. The control of telephone canvassing has been down since this morning, as revealed by the en-contact site. On the home page of this service dependent on the Directorate for Competition and Fraud Control (DGCCRF), a few lines of explanation appear “As of October 1, 2021, the Bloctel service changes operator. This change implies a maintenance operation of the site of a few days currently in progress ”. Without a reinstatement date being given.

For consumers, this outage could result in a sudden resumption of unsolicited phone calls. Indeed, it is no longer possible to know who is registered on the Bloctel lists. Likewise, you don’t have to rush to the site to add your name and escape unsolicited phone calls: it doesn’t work.





The origin of the failure is known. The DGCCRF awarded the contract for the renewal of the concession of the IT service provider in charge of updating the list of opposition to canvassing by telephone, Bloctel, to Worldline. It therefore takes over from Opposetel, as of this day, October 1. At least in theory. In practice, the change of provider gets stuck.

Paradoxically, “it was the call center specialists who raised the alert, as an in-contact spokesperson at Le Figaro explains. From a legal point of view therefore opens a period of lawlessness since all the calls that would be or have been issued since this morning are no longer outlawed.“. Far from reassuring this absence of gendarme worries the professionals, who fear a reminder to the law.

