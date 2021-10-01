Blue Origin by Jeff Bezos accused of “toxic” and “sexist” culture by employees

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos speaks after receiving the 2019 International Federation of Astronautics (IAF) Award of Excellence in Industry at the 70th International Astronautical Congress on October 22, 2019.

SPACE – In an open letter published on September 30, twenty employees and ex-employees accuse Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin of allowing a “toxic” work environment to reign in which sexism and practices dangerous for the safety of people. thefts are taking place. A call for more controls by a third authority was also launched. While most of the signatories wished to remain anonymous, the magazine Fortune was able to consult the forum before its publication and discuss with five of its signatories relaying fears of reprisals. The culture of Blue Origin, which has nearly 3,600 employees, “ignores the state of our planet, looks away from sexism, does not listen enough to security challenges, and silences those who seek to correct these problems ”, they thunder in the preamble.

Blue Origin “turns a blind eye to sexism” The signatories thus list many inappropriate behaviors towards women. For example, a senior executive has been repeatedly reported to human resources for sexual harassment. Reports that did not prevent him from being promoted within the recruiting team. The letter also denounces a “white” and “male” majority and further argues that “one hundred percent of technical and senior program managers are men”. If the signatories claim that Blue Origin “turns a blind eye to sexism”, the company has reacted to the accusations, assuring that it has “no tolerance for discrimination or harassment”, and pledging to “investigate quickly on any new allegation of misconduct ”. Blue Origin also added a gift ″many possibilities for employees, including an anonymous 24/7 hotline. But the accusations made by the platform are not limited to harassment and sexism. Flight insecurity Many signatory employees would not “board a Blue Origin vessel,” said this forum, denouncing a lack of personnel, resources, and extreme pressure to reduce costs and delays. “The competition with other billionaires (…) has taken over the security concerns which would have slowed down the schedule”, wrote the former employees, citing in particular the Briton Richard Branson, founder of the competing company Virgin Galactic.

The managers of Blue Origin are encouraged to “push the employees to their limits”, which is why some of them have had “suicidal thoughts”, supports the text. In 2019, staff had to sign contracts committing them not to publicly denigrate the company, recalls the open letter. “We shouldn’t wait for the loss of human life to look at what’s going on behind the doors of private space companies,” they add. “The time has come – now that the public is on board – to allow independent oversight.” The US Aviation Agency (FAA) said Thursday “takes all safety allegations seriously” and is “analyzing the information”. But the agency is limited, for private space flights, to ensure that a collision does not occur with an airliner, or that debris does not fall to the ground, recalls the text.

Joe Raedle via Getty Images VAN HORN, TEXAS – JULY 20: Blue Origin’s New Shepard crew (LR) Jeff Bezos, Wally Funk, Oliver Daemen, and Mark Bezos walk near the booster to pose for a picture after flying into space in the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket on July 20, 2021 in Van Horn, Texas. Mr. Bezos and the crew were the first human spaceflight for the company. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)