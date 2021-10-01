Blue Origin employees denounce “toxic” corporate culture undermining safety

Employees of billionaire Jeff Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, publicly denounced a work environment on Thursday, September 30 “toxic”. In a text published online (in English), the former head of internal communications, Alexandra Abrams, as well as 20 other current and former employees wishing to remain anonymous describe an atmosphere where sexism and practices dangerous to flight safety reign, according to them.

The signatories of the forum thus list many inappropriate behaviors towards women – including one person having been repeatedly reported for sexual harassment to human resources, having despite everything been promoted within the recruitment team. They also regret that Blue Origin (3,600 employees) despises environmental issues.

“Blue Origin ignores the state of our planet, looks away from sexism, does not listen enough to security challenges, and silences those who seek to correct these problems.” The signatories of the platform

“We shouldn’t wait for the loss of human life to look at what is going on behind the doors of private space companies.”, they still write. “The time has come – now that the public is on board – to allow independent oversight.”





After transporting its first four passengers, including Jeff Bezos, to space in July, a second manned flight is scheduled by Blue Origin on October 12. Many signatory employees do not “would not board a Blue Origin ship”, says this forum, denouncing a lack of personnel, resources and extreme pressure to reduce costs and delays.

“The competition with other billionaires (…) has taken over security concerns that would have slowed the schedule.” The signatories of the platform

These former employees cite in particular the Briton Richard Branson, founder of the competing company Virgin Galactic. Blue Origin managers are encouraged to “push employees to their limits”, reason why some of them had “suicidal thoughts”, according to the text.

“Blue Origin has no tolerance for discrimination or harassment”, reacted the company, by committing to “promptly investigate any new allegations of misconduct”.