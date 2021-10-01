Bogart takes over 41 Nocibé perfumeries about to close in France

The German group Douglas, owner of Nocibé, had announced the closure of 62 stores by the fall of 2022.

The French perfume and cosmetics group Bogart announced on Friday that it would take over 41 of the 62 Nocibé perfumeries that its German owner had decided to close in France. Last January, the German perfume group Douglas, owner of the French Nocibé, announced the closure – by the fall of 2022 – of nearly 20% of its stores in Europe to focus on online sales. In France, 62 Nocibé stores – or 12% of the number of around 600 points of sale, and some 350 employees – are affected by this project.





In a press release, Bogart specifies that “41 business assets, i.e. 38 stores via its April SAS distribution subsidiary», Preserving 221 jobs. 13 Nocibé perfumeries had already been taken over in 2014. The amount of the transaction was not specified. The group, which owns other brands such as Planet Parfum or Milady, emphasizes that “all Bogart perfumeries will go under the April brand”, Including the 38 Nocibé stores acquired by October 1.

An independent family business, Bogart owns and under license nine brands of perfumes (Carven, Ted Lapidus) and cosmetics (Jeanne Piaubert Method, April). It achieved a turnover of 223 million euros in 2020.