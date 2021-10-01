Brest reacts to the boycott of the press conference before the trip to Nice

In a statement published this Friday evening, Brest reacted to the boycott by several journalists of the press conference organized on Thursday. The latter had shown solidarity with a colleague of the radio France Bleu Breizh Izel, to which the club had refused access.
To justify its decision, the club recalls that if the new media convention of French football requires it to organize press conferences before each Ligue 1 match, it remains ” sole decision maker »Access authorizations to its facilities.
France Bleu Breizh Izel and SB29 have been in conflict since June. The radio then revealed the existence of a cluster of Covid-19 cases after a party at Brest Bretagne Handball whose owners, Denis and Gérard Le Saint, are also co-chairs of Stade Brestois.
In its press release, the club denounces ” free attacks ” who ” pointed out in a very virulent, approximate or even erroneous way, a situation which had been quickly mastered by the club in full collaboration and transparency with the ARS “.
The Breton club denounces “the incessant attacks against it”
Regarding the recent press conference, the Breton club qualifies this latest incident as ” neat staging of France Bleu “And denounces” the incessant attacks against him ” as well as ” the flood of more or less false information “.
The SB29 also criticizes France Bleu for brandishing ” exaggerated the right to information of its listeners “ whereas the radio would not have surrendered ” than twice at the pre-match press conference since the start of the season … He also recalls that he has in no way prohibited access to the stadium on match nights to the media which was still the official radio of the club.