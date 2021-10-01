Britney Spears reveals herself in Eve outfit to celebrate the end of her father’s guardianship

Britney Spears is no longer under the tutelage of her father. To celebrate this victory, she reveals herself in her simplest device on her Instagram account. And her fans support her.
The end of a long legal battle. For 13 years, Britney Spears has been under the tutelage of her father Jamie Spears, who controlled both her life and her finances. In 2008, while she was in the midst of a depression because of her too strong notoriety, her father decided to seek legal guardianship. A request which is granted, but everyone is surprised today by its long duration. It is only in recent years that documentaries on Britney Spears have revealed the serious consequences of this tutelage. According to the law, the latter cannot make any decision on her own, going from simple marriage to the desire to be a mother. After months of fighting, American justice decided to release the singer from the tutelage of her father. Finally free, the pop princess celebrates this victory in her own way.
“I love to see you happy and free”
“Having fun in the Pacific has never hurt anyone”, wrote the interpreter of Gimme More on his Instagram account. She also posts many photos of herself in Eve outfit. A newfound freedom that she immortalizes by her nudity and in the comments, her fans validate her choice. “I love to see you happy and free. You deserve it, I love you”, commented Paris Hilton, while an Internet user explained: “Britney took advantage of the first day of Jamie’s end of guardianship to post nudes and that inspires me“.
Britney Spears looking to the future
Her darling, Sam Asghari also validated the post, replacing the famous hashtag #FreeBritney with #Freethenipple – the social network continuing to censor photos containing female nipples. This newfound freedom has a whole new flavor for the couple who announced their engagement a few weeks ago. The singer indeed lives a relationship with the sports coach, twelve years his junior, since December 2016. Since then, they do not leave each other and they are currently allowing themselves a few beach vacations before embarking on the preparation of their marriage .