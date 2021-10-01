Bugatti Bolide design praised by a jury of professionals

The Bugatti Bolide is not yet on our roads before it opens its list of awards by being named the most beautiful hypercar of the year by the jury of the Festival Automobile International within the framework of its 36th edition. Jury made up of automotive design specialists. This award is part of a very rich first year of existence for the Bugatti Bolide. Since its announcement in October 2020, we have learned that it would only be produced in 40 units in its “production” version for delivery by 2024. It even crossed the Atlantic to seduce customers during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance last August. All for a unit price of 4 million euros.

A few words about the Bugatti Bolide It pushes further limits that are already beyond the reach of almost all automobile production. The Bugatti Bolide is stronger than a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and more efficient than a Chiron Pur Sport. The prototype unveiled last year did not promise a series arrival but this event will nevertheless occur, with characteristics hardly less radical. 1,600 horses for 1,450 kg and work ensuring maximum efficiency, the last adjustments of which bring its availability date to 2024, for 40 customers capable of signing a purchase order of four million euros.

