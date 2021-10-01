Butcher shortage threatens Christmas in UK, could lead to the slaughter of 150,000 pigs

Will Christmas tables be empty in the UK? Some traditional products are in danger of running out this year due to a shortage of butchers caused by Brexit and the health crisis.

The UK is currently short of thousands of butchers, raising fears of shortages of traditional Christmas products and massive slaughter because they cannot process meat, according to industry professionals. The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) explained to the daily The Times that the sector was short of 15,000 butchers, which had forced it to concentrate on supplying supermarkets with basic cuts of meat.

“We really should have been producing Christmas food from June or July, but that is not the case so far,” he detailed, warning “that there will be food shortages. festive, like bacon-rolled sausages, “a popular holiday treat for the British.

The UK economy is currently affected by a labor shortage caused by the pandemic and Brexit. The shortage of truck drivers, in particular, has so far caused fuel delivery problems, leading to gas station shortages for more than a week. But the shelves of supermarkets, fast food chains or even pubs are also affected by delivery problems, to which may be added the lack of manpower on the production side.





Pigs “thrown in the trash”

The shortage of butchers could lead to the slaughter of 150,000 pigs in the next ten days, the National Farmers Union has warned. These animals “will not enter the food chain” and will rather be “incinerated” or “thrown in the trash”, for lack of sufficient manpower to treat the meat, the president of the National Pig Association pointed out on the BBC. , Rob Mutimer. To remedy the situation, the government is considering easing visa restrictions for up to 1,000 foreign butchers, the Times says.

The Department of Environment and Food has assured the UK agency PA “to explore options to respond to current pressures.” Faced with the specter of empty shelves at Christmas, Boris Johnson has already resolved to grant up to 10,500 three-month work visas for the period up to the end of the year, for truckers but also certain key sectors like poultry farms.

Asked by the Times on visas for butchers, the Home Office stressed that “other countries in the world face similar challenges”, saying they prefer “employers to invest in the long term in the workforce British nationalism instead of relying on foreign labor “.