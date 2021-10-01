Cac 40: The new ebb in cyclical values ​​prevents the CAC 40 from advancing

(BFM Bourse) – Clearly in the green at the opening thanks to a new lull on the bond front, the CAC 40 returned close to equilibrium on Thursday at mid-session, the rebound in growth stocks s’ balancing with the decline of cyclicals.

The Parisian market barometer tries somehow to regain the ground lost on Tuesday (-2.17%) but already drops nearly 1% “intraday” and thus fails to stay in the green at midday (-0 , 14% at 6,551 points). In the aftermath of a technical rebound (+ 0.83%) against a backdrop of calming sovereign rebounds and the return to favor of growth stocks, this Thursday’s session had therefore started well despite the persistence of multiple questions – listed by Mirabaud Director of Investments John Plassard: “increase in the yield on Treasuries, sharp decline in the euro / dollar pair and continuation of the energy crisis in China, without forgetting that American parliamentarians are responsible for adopting a budget before midnight ‘they want to avoid the sudden drying up of the federal government’s finances.

The decline of the flagship index of the tricolor market can be explained by a series of indicators deemed “disappointing” in Japan and “mixed” in China by Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda. In Japan, industrial production fell for the second month in a row (-3.2% from July) due to persistent disruptions in global supply chains, while Chinese manufacturing activity recorded in September its first contraction since early 2020, in particular due to the numerous power cuts.

In France, the harmonized consumer price index (HICP) accelerated further in September to reach its highest level (+ 2.7%) since December 2011, after 2.4% in August. The analysts questioned, however, expected an even more pronounced rise in inflation (+ 2.8%). A positive statistic to finish: the unemployment rate in the euro area continued to decline in August, affecting 7.5% of the working population, after 7.6% in July and 7.8% in June, according to data from ‘Eurostat.

Cyclical stocks in the red

While the 40 stocks in the flagship sample opened the session in positive territory, more than half of them fell into the red at midday, the biggest drops being for cyclical stocks (-1, 7% for Renault, -1.6% for Saint Gobain, -1.5% for Engie or even -1.4% for Carrefour despite the publication by The world of an article according to which the distributor is studying several consolidation scenarios and has had discussions with the Mulliez family, owner of Auchan). On the other hand, Vivendi takes the head of the CAC with a gain of 2.8% shortly before 1 pm, while Oddo BHF considers “possible” a public offer by Bolloré on the conglomerate.





On the rest of the list, the satellite operator Eutelsat is the subject of speculation after the group announced Wednesday evening that it had refused a first takeover offer from Patrick Drahi, founder of Altice (owner of BFM Bourse in particular). “The proposal received from Mr. Patrick Drahi – and unanimously rejected by the competent governance bodies of the company – values ​​Eutelsat at 12.10 euros per share, with any attached dividend”, according to another press release published Thursday morning. The price is adjusted accordingly (+ 13.7% to 11.76 euros).

Box full for Xilam, Oggy’s studio and the cockroaches

Among the biggest increases, we find the Xilam animation studio, notably known for Oggy and the cockroaches, whose half-year accounts show a tripling of operating profit and particularly ambitious objectives with an expected increase in revenue of over 80% on the current year.

Beneteau dropped 8.6% despite a return to its accounts in the green in the first half of the year accompanied by an increase in its operating margin and confirmation of its annual objectives despite the tensions on the supply chains. The title is the subject of profit taking and undoubtedly pays the comparison with the spectacular publication of Catana at the beginning of the week.

In the aftermath of a turbulent session on the oil markets, prices having jumped after the announcement of a surprise increase in US crude stocks before falling back at the end of the session, again against the backdrop of “profit taking after the strong increases of the last few days, “says John Plassard, the time has come for stabilization (-0.1% to 77.9 dollars for Brent). On Forex, the single currency retreats against the greenback for the 5th consecutive session and has hit a low since July 2020 (-0.23% to 1.1574 dollars around 1:20 p.m.)

Quentin Soubranne – © 2021 BFM Bourse