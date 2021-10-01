Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: What Season 6 has in store for you

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 6 roadmap has been revealed by Treyarch. The opportunity to see what the game has in store for you in the coming weeks.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 6 will be the game’s final season. Treyarch has released the details of the content for this new season, which will begin on October 7.

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer

Black Ops Cold War multiplayer will host three new maps. A map in 6v6, Deprogram, which takes place in the brainwashed mind of Adler. Another card in 6v6, Amerika, which will take place at the location of the Burger Town seen in the countryside. And the map Gluboko, in 2v2 and 3v3, located under the KGB headquarters.

A new operator from Call of Duty: Black Ops, Alex Mason, will join the battle pass. During the season, another operator will be added, named Benito “Fuze” Ortega. Season 6 will also feature five new weapons: the .410 Ironhide (a shotgun), the Grav (an assault rifle), the Lapa (a submachine gun), the hammer and sickle, and the battle ax.

Zombies Mode

As we explained to you recently, season 6 must close the Zombies scenario of Black Ops Cold War with the Forsaken map. It will be the scene of the final confrontation between Requiem and Omega. We also find the asset PhD Slider, inspired by old Black Ops episodes, allowing you to slide under enemies to trigger an explosion. Upgraded, it will give you full immunity to self-inflicted blasts. A new special weapon will be added to Zombies mode: Chrysalax, an ax forged in the Dark Aether. Two new support weapons as well, Arc-XD, a decoy that attracts the attention of zombies, and the Hand Cannon, a handgun. The season will also feature new challenges, information, quests, etc …





Call of Duty: Warzone

Warzone is also entitled to modifications, since Verdansk suffered several explosions. Cracks have opened up locations in the city center and at the stadium, revealing new bunkers to explore (dating from WWII, and related to the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard). Some downtown buildings totally collapsed, changing the meta of certain locations, especially for snipers who will be more exposed. the gulag returns to its origins, with the return of the showers.

Seasonal event “The Haunting”

The event The Haunting will celebrate Halloween on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Scheduled for October 19, very few details have been revealed until then, we should know more the day before the launch of the event. The Haunting of Verdansk, last year’s Halloween event had brought different themed elements, like operators, cosmetics, a mode with zombies, etc …

Also note: the freezing of the regiments, which will no longer be editable after October 6 (in preparation for the clan system that will replace them). Obviously, this season is also accompanied by different cosmetic packs.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6 will begin on October 7.

