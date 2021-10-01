News tip Call of Duty Warzone: the best weapons in October 2021 to win your games

As you go into a game of Warzone, you might be wondering what weapons stand out from the crowd right now. To help you make your choice among all those available, we recommend that you read this article.

SMG: MAC-10

For some time now in Warzone, when it comes to choosing an SMG, a lot of gamers are heading for the MAC-10 for good reason. Indeed, once you have managed to control its recoil, you will be able to do very large damage to your enemies.

If you don’t feel comfortable with the MAC-10, there is a weapon that has been very popular since its release and which continues to be heavily used by gamers, the Bullfrog. Indeed, this very powerful weapon always drags at the top of its category.

Sniper rifle: Kar 98K

When we talk about sniper rifles in Call of Duty Warzone, we’re dealing with a pretty balanced meta that hasn’t really moved in a while. The favorite weapon of players in this category is the Kar 98K, especially for the mobility it can give you.

If you’re looking for a more traditional style with less mobility, but big damage that can knock enemies down in the blink of an eye, you will go to the Swiss K31 that should fit you like a glove.





Assault rifle: AK-47 Cold War

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the AK-47 Cold War hanging out among the best weapons in Call of Duty Warzone, but it seems to be breaking through again! It is besides one of the most used weapons in the game for a few weeks.

The best classes of AK-47 Cold War

Speaking of comeback, the second weapon we’re going to introduce you to takes center stage before gradually fading away. Corn the FARA 83 seems determined to return to center stage following the last update.

The best classes of FARA 83

Call of Duty Warzone: guides, tips

Call of Duty: Warzone Complete Guide