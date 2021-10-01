Carla Bruni, Tina Kunakey and Irina Shayk on their 31 for Thierry Mugler

The celebrities were out on Tuesday evening for the inauguration of Thierry Mugler’s exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris.

While Fashion Week is in full swing in Paris, the parties and events are still numerous. On Tuesday September 28, 2021, many personalities were gathered at the Decorative Arts Museum to attend the inauguration of the Thierry Mugler “Couturissime” exhibition, which traces the career and work of the famous French designer.





During the evening, it was Carla Bruni, Tina Kunakey or Irina Shayk who appeared, posing in front of the cameras. The first was very chic in a tight black jumpsuit, appearing radiant next to her friend Farida Khelfa. Vincent Cassel’s wife, for her part, opted for a corset-style jacket that showed her long bare legs. And the Russian model had meanwhile bet on a long strapless colorful dress embellished with rhinestones. So many outfits obviously designed by Thierry Mugler.

Other celebrities had made the trip such as Cardi B, Cindy Bruna, Alessandra Ambrosio, Chantal Thomass, Rossy de Palma, Baptiste Giabiconi, Coco Rocha and Arielle Dombasle. The Thierry Mugler “Couturissime” exhibition will be held until April 24th.

