    Chantal Goya hospitalized: she gives her news after collapsing in the street

    Entertainment


    After being the victim of a fall in the middle of the street, Chantal Goya gave her news on social networks. And rest assured: she is better!

    Chantal Goya is better. After being the victim of an accident in the middle of the street, the singer gave her news via her social networks. “I am lucky, of course, that it is not displaced as a fracture so I had a cast which is there for 5 weeks (…) Despite the difficulties, I am still there. Jean-Jacques wrote me a Christmas album which will be released on November 15th, with all the beautiful Christmas songs and 3 unreleased ones. It will be my gift to you. ” she declared. Everything is going for the best for the singer whose tour the Shoe that flies is not canceled. But it must be said that Chantel Goya was still very scared. “You see what happened to me! I was sure of it! It had been 7 years since I had fallen. On my way to the post office, near my house, I stumbled on a stone and I spread out “ she said.

    Chantal Goya injured but in the studio

    Fortunately, once she arrived at the hospital, she was able to count on the professionalism of the caregivers who also recognized her. “I met all those who knew me when I was little and they said: ‘Oh no, we don’t believe it! It’s Chantal Goya!'”, she said. As she is doing well, Chantal Goya was able to find her way back to the studios. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, for example, she unveiled a snapshot of her and her husband at work. “You know how much I love to share my good times with you, here we are with Jean-Jacques in a recording session of my new album CHANTAL GOYA CHANTE NOËL. E are so many of you who have been worried about my plaster cast. Thank you, but don’t worry: we’ll see you as agreed on stage for the next dates “ she wrote. What really reassure.

