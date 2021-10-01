Christophe Urios speaks in turn about the future of Matthieu Jalibert!

Zapping Fifteen World

Christophe Urios spoke at a press conference concerning the Jalibert file. Obviously, the Bordeaux coach hopes that his player will stay at UBB and that his contract extension will come quickly. But he remains lucid, not everything will be settled in such a short time. According to him, all these rumors should not distract him in his performance. He points out that at a young age, he effectively manages all this media pressure.

“It’s the management of the president, we have a president who is very good at it. He knows his job. We know that Matthieu is part of the team’s executives, that we want him to stay. is part of our environment, it is part of our rugby today. It does not annoy me from the moment when Matthieu will manage to stay in the frame. After that, that’s life, it doesn’t bother me Not. Even if it doesn’t necessarily make me happy when you hear everything you hear. It doesn’t prevent me from preparing well for matches and being very lucid about what can happen. is mentally strong, that he’s a great player. After that, he’s 22 years old. It’s a great experience for him too. “



