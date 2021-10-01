Claranova unscrews after her income warning



(AOF) – The biggest drop in the SRD market, Claranova lost 6.59% to 5.82 euros after warning that its turnover would fall by 5% in the first quarter, which ended at the end of September. The first weeks of activity of the 2021-2022 financial year indeed show a decrease in the turnover of the PlanetArt division compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

The group present in digital printing, the management of the Internet of Things and e-commerce explains it by “two cyclical and exceptional factors affecting all e-commerce players at the global level”.

He cites on the one hand, the general decline in Internet traffic following the gradual lifting of containment measures and on the other hand, the deployment of the new version of Apple’s iOS 14 and its App Tracking Transparency feature which restricts the personalization of marketing campaigns and slows down the acquisition of new customers.

The group specifies that it works closely with its partners (Facebook and other mobile marketing channels) in order to adapt promotional models to new market conditions.

Claranova expects a return to growth in these activities from the second quarter of fiscal year 2021-2022.





To date, the other divisions of the Group (Avanquest and myDevices) are not affected by this economic situation. Thus, the return to growth in Avanquest’s SaaS software portfolio observed at the end of the 2020-2021 fiscal year continues over the first weeks of the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Likewise, Claranova noted at the start of the fiscal year a resumption of the myDevices activity which benefited from the relaxation of health measures linked to Covid-19.

At this stage, Claranova does not foresee that the profitability of its activities could be significantly affected by this development in turnover.

Finally, the group is maintaining its objectives of a turnover of 700 million euros and operating profitability of more than 10%, through a mix of organic growth and external growth.

The latest study conducted by EY on behalf of Syntec Numérique underlines that French publishers posted 10% growth in their turnover last year (to 16 billion euros). However, this growth had reached 13% between the period 2016/2017. In addition, some of these major players are going through difficulties: thus Criteo, number two in the ranking, suffered a decline in its activity (from 2.036 billion in 2017 to 1.947 in 2018). Similarly, Sopra Steria’s publishing activity fell from 619 million euros to 615.5 million in 2018. Without the top ten publishers in the ranking, the sector would show growth of 18%. The turnover generated by Saas went from 24% to 37% in three years for publishers. All players under 5 are now developing Saas offers. Most publishers stress that the shortage of talent in the market is a brake on their development.