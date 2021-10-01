Classification of African airlines: Air Algérie “out”

Skytrax is a London, UK-based consulting organization that performs various research for airlines.

The latter notably carries out statistical monitoring on international travel with a view to classifying the best airlines, low cost airlines, airports, catering, first class, business class, economy class, cabin crew, etc.

The British international air transport rating agency Skytrax carries out twice a year, a large independent survey of passengers around the world, as well as an audit of the various services.

Following its latest survey, the said agency has just published the top 100 global companies as well as the top 10 companies for each region of the world.

Air Algérie absent from the African ranking

For Africa, the national airline, Air Algérie, was not on the list established by Skytrax of the ranking of the best African airlines.

In fact, the British agency ranked, this Wednesday, September 29, the Ethiopian airline, Ethiopian Airlines in this case, at the head of the top 10. Said company won its fourth consecutive trophy this year.





Ethiopian Airlines edged out nine other African airlines namely, South African Airlines, Kenya Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Air Mauritus, Air Seychelles, RwandAir, FlySafair, Egyptair and Fastjet.

Note that companies from Maghreb countries, namely Air Algérie and Tunisair, are excluded from this top 10. With the exception of the Moroccan company, Royal Air Maroc, which is fourth on the list.

Qatar Airways, the best airline of the year 2021

In addition, and internationally, the airline Qatar Airways was named the best of the year 2021 by the Skytrax rating site.

As in the 2019 ranking, the Qatari national carrier beat Singapore Airlines and All Nippon Airways (ANA) on the podium.

It should also be noted that this is the sixth time that Qatar Airways, the Qatari national carrier based at Doha airport, has won the title of “Company of the year”.

Thus, the said company also won the titles of Best Business Class and Best Airline in the Middle East.