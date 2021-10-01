Clermont extends Mohamed Bayo

Excellent news for Clermont Foot 63! His striker Mohamed Bayo, already author of 4 goals in 7 games played in Ligue 1, has extended his contract and is now linked until 2024 with the Auvergne club. Recall that he had almost left during the last days of the last summer transfer window. “President Ahmet Schaefer and Mohamed Bayo initialed Monday, September 27 a contract extension now valid until 2024. After 22 goals during the 2020-2021 season and already 4 goals and 2 assists after eight matches in Ligue 1 Uber Eats , the Clermont center forward continues his adventure with his training club where he has been licensed since the age of 6 ”, can we read in the press release published by Clermont on its site.





What follows after this advertisement

The player delivered a few words after signing his new contract. “Clermont is my club. I am very proud to extend the adventure here! Seeing the CF63 in Ligue 1 is incredible. But it is now necessary to maintain the dream and to perpetuate the whole club durably in the elite of French football, this is the most important. I want to lead this mission with the whole club! I hope we have a great time this season with this real group of soldiers. I have known everything here, I made the decision to stay because I feel good… at home! Clermont is my club yes but not only. This city is part of my life. ”

