Close to ousting at Barça, Ronald Koeman is tired of defending himself

“I’m sick of having to defend myself all the time. It does not make sense. It won’t be for today, but one day I would like to say everything I think about all of this ”, Koeman blurted out. Asked about his condition, he replied: “Honestly, it could get better”, smiling. “The club hasn’t told me yet, also told the coach of Barça. The president was here (at the Barça training center, editor’s note) this (Friday) morning, but I haven’t seen it. We were preparing for the match and we trained, so I didn’t see him. But I have eyes and ears … “



