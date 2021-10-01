Close to ousting at Barça, Ronald Koeman is tired of defending himself

“Hello, my friends from the press! How good to see you again! “, Ronald Koeman launched on Friday ironically upon his arrival in the press room, the Barça coach being targeted by criticism since the rout against Benfica Lisbon, Wednesday in C1 (3-0), and close to ousting according to the Catalan press.
“I’m sick of having to defend myself all the time. It does not make sense. It won’t be for today, but one day I would like to say everything I think about all of this ”, Koeman blurted out. Asked about his condition, he replied: “Honestly, it could get better”, smiling. “The club hasn’t told me yet, also told the coach of Barça. The president was here (at the Barça training center, editor’s note) this (Friday) morning, but I haven’t seen it. We were preparing for the match and we trained, so I didn’t see him. But I have eyes and ears … “
The Dutch technician declined to answer a question about his relationship with President Joan Laporta. “For now, I am staying”, he assured. “I’m not the most important. A positive result is more important than a person. Everyone knows I’m here out of love for the club. I agreed to come in a very complicated situation ”, Koeman recalled. When asked by a journalist about his best and worst memories at Barca, Koeman replied with humor: “This question, it looks like I’ve already left!” The best time, I would say, is when signing, to become a Barca coach. And the worst moment? The departure of Messi. “