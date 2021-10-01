closure of schools in Guyana, skyrocketing deaths overseas

The number of people sick with Covid-19 and hospitalized continues to drop in France. According to data from Public Health France (SPF), 7,565 people were hospitalized on Thursday, September 30, because of Covid-19 – including 238 admissions in twenty-four hours -, against 7,726 on Wednesday. In critical care services, which welcome the most seriously ill, the number of patients is 1,414 (against 1,466), with 58 new admissions since Wednesday. The positivity rate is stable at 1.2%, with 5,204 new cases confirmed since the previous day.

Regarding vaccination, 50.5 million people have received at least one injection (ie 74.9% of the total population) and 48.6 million people are fully vaccinated (ie 72.1% of the total population).

Closure of the Stade de France vaccinodrome

In six months, 545,000 doses were administered at the Stade de France, said the prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis. THIBAULT CAMUS / AP

The Stade de France vaccinodrome closed its doors on Thursday, the Seine-Saint-Denis prefecture announced in a press release. In six months, 545,000 doses were administered there, specified the prefecture of Seine-Saint-Denis.

Managed jointly by the regional health agency (ARS) of Ile-de-France, the prefecture, the departmental council, the city of Saint-Denis and the Paris fire brigade, the center was opened on 6 April to break the chains of contamination, in a poor department particularly affected by excess mortality linked to the pandemic. Other mega-centers had been installed, such as at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome or at the Stade-Vélodrome in Marseille.

The health authorities now intend to address the unvaccinated: “A new center will be installed from Monday, October 4 (from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.) on the forecourt of the University of Paris-VIII, at the exit of the Saint-Denis-Université metro station on line 13, at the junction of the municipalities of Saint-Denis, Villetaneuse and Pierrefitte-sur-Seine ”, added the prefecture.

Decrease in the number of closed classes

Sign that the epidemic is no longer progressing, the number of classes closed because of Covid-19 is declining: 1,692 were closed on Thursday because of the Covid-19 epidemic, a figure down compared to last week and which represents 0.32% of the country’s classes, the national education ministry announced on Friday.

A week ago, 2,366 classes were closed, or 0.45%, this number was already down sharply compared to the previous week (3,299 classes).

The ministry also specifies that eight school structures (seven schools and one high school) are closed because of the epidemic. In addition, 6,758 of the 10,700 middle and high schools offered “A vaccination course” students.

For the start of the school year, the ministry has adopted the level 2 health protocol (out of 4), which allows all students to be received in person and requires them to wear a mask indoors, except in kindergarten. The obligation to wear a mask in elementary school will however be lifted for students from Monday in the 47 departments least affected by the epidemic, which go to level 1 of the protocol.

The mask will remain mandatory in the 54 departments “Where a high circulation of the epidemic is observed”. A case of Covid-19 in an elementary school class leads to a closure, as in June. In the event of contamination in middle or high school, only students with unvaccinated contact cases must isolate themselves for one week.





Colleges and high schools closed again in Guyana

In Guyana, colleges, high schools and upper classes will close from October 4 to 14 inclusive, in the “red zones”, where the Delta variant is actively circulating, except for students taking exams, the prefecture announced on Facebook on Thursday. . Nursery and primary classes will not close.

In these “red zones”, as in Cayenne, Kourou or Saint-Laurent-du-Maroni, the sports halls, restaurants and cafes also remain closed doors. Containment on Sunday is maintained as well as the curfew every day of the week from 7 p.m. In the fourteen more rural municipalities in the region, classified as “green zones”, where the virus circulates less actively, no class or place of leisure will close. Travel without certificate until 9 p.m. is maintained.

Those “Differentiated braking measures” of the Delta variant occur while “Hospitalizations” for Covid-19 “Were on the rise” last week according to the epidemiological point of Public Health France published on Friday – 131 against 115. “The under 18s represent 30% of confirmed cases, a sharp increase, leading to a series of pediatric hospital admissions”, also notes SPF. Almost 32% of Guyanese over 12 years of age are fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

Complete lifting of the curfew on Reunion Island

The health situation having improved on the island of Reunion, the prefecture announced a total lifting of the curfew and a reopening of nightclubs – closed since March 14, 2020, date of the first confinement – from Monday. Measures of “Looseness” were taken by the prefect “In view of favorable health data”, wrote the prefecture in a press release on Friday.

The abolition of gauges in shops and the end of the obligation to wear a mask in establishments open to the public will also come into force on Monday. The authorization of groupings in public space is increased from six to ten people. The same increase is applied for picnics, a practice that is deeply rooted in local recreation. The health pass remains applicable under the same conditions as in mainland France.

According to SPF figures, on September 27, the incidence rate in Reunion Island was 42.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The national average was 55.3 on the same date.

A curfew from 6 p.m. was decided on July 31 to curb the upsurge of the epidemic. It was then delayed to 9 p.m. and then to 11 p.m. since September 23. By announcing the reduction in health measures, the prefect, Jacques Billant, once again insisted on ” the necessity “ to get vaccinated. As of Sunday, October 24, 439,252 people, or 64.4% of the island’s population, had a complete vaccination schedule.

Deaths jumped in overseas territories

The number of deaths increased by 78% in Guadeloupe and 69% in Martinique between the 1er June and September 20, compared to the same period of 2019, a year without Covid, announced the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee) on Friday.

For the whole of France, the number of deaths is 3% higher for the period from 1er June to September 20 compared to the same period of 2019 (178,075 deaths, or 5,799 more), according to INSEE, which has chosen to favor the comparison with the year 2019, a year without a Covid epidemic. It is significantly higher for people aged 65 to 74 (+ 8.9%) and for 75-84 (+ 6%).

In mainland France, the number of deaths recorded over this period is 2% higher than in 2019, and even higher in seven regions, including Corsica (+ 8%), Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (+ 7%) and Occitania (+ 6%).

But the gap is still much higher in the overseas departments, in particular the West Indies, hit hard by the Covid-19 epidemic this summer. “In Guadeloupe, the increase in deaths was very clear at the beginning of August and accelerated in the middle of the month: the deaths occurring during the month of August 2021 are thus more than three times higher than those of August 2019 (+ 227 %), while the deaths in June and July 2021 are at the same level as in 2019 ”, observes INSEE. “In Martinique, the increase in deaths began in July. The increase in deaths is also very important there in August, but a little less than in Guadeloupe ” (+ 175%), notes INSEE. In these two departments of the West Indies, in September we see a return to mortality levels close to 2019.

Between the 1er June and September 20, deaths in 2021 are also significantly higher than those in 2019 in Guyana (+ 55%, with a continuous increase in deaths since the end of May) and in Reunion (also affected by a dengue epidemic) with an increase of 21%. In Mayotte, the increase is 16%.