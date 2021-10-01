Cold with Paris, Mali receives four Russian helicopters and praises its partnership with Moscow

The Malian Minister of Defense, Colonel Sadio Camara, on Thursday, September 30, received four military helicopters provided by Russia, saluting “the reliability and seriousness of this partner who has always given us satisfaction”. This delivery comes at a time of great tension with France, a former colonial power and historic partner which, like many African and European countries, is worried about Mali’s possible recourse to the paramilitaries of the Russian private group Wagner. “We are here tonight to receive four Mi-171 helicopters, weapons and ammunition. Weapons and ammunition are donated by the Russian Federation. The four helicopters, new as you can see, have been fully procured. from the national budget “, Colonel Camara explained in a video authenticated by AFP.

On October 1, 2021, the Minister of Defense and Veterans Affairs, Colonel Sadio Camara received 4 armored helicopters of the Type #Mid -171. pic.twitter.com/r67jzVuUCu – Malian Armed Forces (@FAMa_DIRPA) October 1, 2021

“This is the realization of a contract signed in December 2020, which entered into force in June 2021. The extreme speed of the execution of this contract shows the reliability and the seriousness of this partner who has always given us satisfaction in the framework for win-win exchanges “, underlined the Minister of Defense.





“It’s a shame”

Shortly before, French President Emmanuel Macron had judged “unacceptable” the declarations of the Malian Prime Minister of transition Choguel Kokalla Maïga assimilating, on September 25 at the platform of the United Nations, the reorganization of the French military apparatus in the Sahel to a “abandonment in mid-flight” from his country. “It is a shame and it dishonors what is not even a government “, the French president told Radio France Internationale (RFI) on the sidelines of the closing dinner of the Africa 2020 Season at the Elysée Palace, estimating that “the legitimacy of the current government”, resulting from two coups d’état, in August 2020 and in May 2021, was “democratically zero”.

“We are demanding because we are committed, we want to fight against terrorism and for security. We are there because the Malian state has requested it. Without France, Mali would be in the hands of terrorists” Emmanuel Macron, the French President to RFI

France undertook in June to reorganize its military system in the Sahel, notably by leaving the northernmost bases of Mali (Kidal, Timbuktu and Tessalit) to refocus it around Gao and Ménaka, near the “Three Borders” area. , on the borders of Niger and Burkina Faso. This plan foresees a reduction of the workforce from more than 5,000 currently to 2,500 to 3,000 by 2023.