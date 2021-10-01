communities saved their woolen stockings despite the Covid crisis

“We almost have the impression that the crisis is completely over.” This is the finding established on October 1 by the research director of the Banque Postale collectivities. In his annual report on local finances, Luc-Alain Vervisch notes that “2021 is a relatively strong rebound year after 2020 is less difficult than expected.”

“The local world has withstood the crisis much better than expected”, he adds.

Savings returned to 2019 levels and an “explosion” in DMTOs

In the same way that the firm Stratégies Locales revealed in The gallery that the cash available on the accounts of local authorities reached a record level of 72 billion euros at the end of July, the head of Banque Postale “gross savings at the level of 2019” (+ 9.4% compared to 2020). Between the recovery of revenue and that of operating expenditure, “the scissors effect does not last”, says Luc-Alain Vervisch.

While “everyone expects a steep fall” the value added contribution, the tax paid by companies generating a turnover greater than 500,000 euros, “2022 will be a difficult year but 2023 will bear the effects of the economic recovery”, continues the research director of Banque Postale collectivities.

The same way as “the explosion” (+ 20% compared to 2020) of transfer rights for valuable consideration (DMTO), thes taxes paid by a buyer when purchasing an apartment or old house, a “known curious phenomena linked to the urban exodus and the generalization of teleworking”. To put it another way, “nobody would have expected this movement to spread”, notes Luc-Alain Vervisch. So much so that the DMTOs now constitute the second revenue (27%) of the departments just behind the VAT (29%).

“The crisis will quickly be a bad memory”

Clearly, 2021 was a year of “considerable fiscal upheaval”, If only between the abolition of the housing tax for the municipalities, the transfer of a share of the tax on built land from the departments to the said municipalities and the allocation of a fraction of VAT to the regions. “We should even see a slight increase in the property contribution of companies”, the tax due in each municipality where the company has premises and / or land, predicts the manager of the Banque Postale collectivities.





After a “hollow” amplified by the shift “ of the second round of municipal elections, there is a “catch-up effect of projects” and an “investment increase of 4 billion euros”. “The crisis will quickly be a bad memory”, still considers Luc-Alain Vervisch. Thanks to the reconstitution of this savings, the cash flow of the working capital, that is to say, the sum of the cumulative results of the operating and investment sections, even reaches the volume of 30 billion euros.

In reality, this “accumulation” of cash is linked to “a logic of precaution” and at “concern to face subsequent risks”, notes the research director of Banque Postale collectivities. Also, this “real involvement of communities in maintaining the economic health of the country” could even increase investments. “Growth depends on the investment of local communities”, also underlined, the general rapporteur of the budget (LREM), Laurent Saint-Martin, even before the start of the examination of the 2022 finance bill in the National Assembly.