COMPOSITION. Toulouse with an XXL bench for the trip to Biarritz

VIDEO. Harinordoquy, Poitrenaud, do you remember the last Biarritz vs Toulouse in the Top 14?7 years : it’s been almost 7 years since we last saw this classic of the French championship. An expected meeting, especially by the supporters of the BO, who will be numerous to support their team against the champion of France this Saturday. People in the stands, but also in the field ! Indeed, the staff of the BO was able to rest a maximum of executives against La Rochelle last week, in order to better prepare for this match. A necessity, especially since the Basque club has many injured, such as hooker Peyresblanques, 3/4 Gavin Stark, pillar James Cronin or even second row Johan Aliouat. More than annoying absences, especially when you are about to meet Toulouse! Nevertheless, Biarritz will be able to count on its opener Herron, back in the titular XV. Author of a fantastic start to the season, the latter will be accompanied by his captain Armitage, as well as the center pair Saili-Kuridrani, also back.

Biarritz Olympique 1 Millar 2 Ruffenach 3 Samaran 6 Dixon 8 Armitage (cape) 7 Hirigoyen 11 Speight 12 Saili 13 Kuridrani 14 Barry 16 Renaud

17 Nutsubidze 18 Olmstead 19 Jalagonia 20 Hart 21 Bosch 22 Martin 23 Azariashvili

On the Toulouse side, we decided to run some positions, in preparation for the upcoming matches. To do this, the Dupont-Ntamack holder hinge will be on the bench, leaving room for Alexi Balès, as well as summer rookie Tim Nanaï-Williams. The two internationals, very fit at the start of the season, will be accompanied by an XXL bench! Indeed, we can find Mauvaka, Baille, Arnold or even Tolofua. Real X factors, who may be able to decide the final outcome. Among the holders, Julien Marchand will be the captain. He will be supported by the experience of Maxime Médard, as well as that of Faumuina. A team completed by the best director of the championship (tied with Herron) Thomas Ramos, who will play at the back. As for Guitoune, Fouyssac or Aldegheri, they will still have to wait before being able to push back the lawns of the Top 14.