Corinne Deacon admits to having “cut herself off” from her players … / International / France / SOFOOT.com

Time for confidences.

He has often been criticized for his concise communication, his authoritarian management and choices not always understood. But since then, Corinne Deacon has wanted to break the ice. In an interview with The team this Friday, the coach of the French women’s team revealed that she had changed her method, trying to get closer to her players. “During certain discussions, I felt that the hindsight that I was taking for their good, they did not see it like that. I wanted to leave them alone so much that I certainly cut myself off from them at one point ” , regretted the ex-coach of Clermont.





The one who has been on the Blue Bench since 2017 also mentioned personal cases. In particular those of Amandine Henry and Eugénie Le Sommer, two executives who were not from the last gathering, in September. “I no longer trust Amandine as a captain” , said the 47-year-old technician, before adding that “For Eugenie, it’s a choice, but that doesn’t mean that she can’t come back. As for Amandine, it is selectable. ” The former defender also did not forget to slip a tackle to underperforming elements during the 2019 World Cup: “There are players that I took who could thank me. ”

Above all, don’t feel targeted, Gaëtane Thiney.

RB