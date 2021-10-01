Coronavirus: More than 260 inhabitants of the Loire have been vaccinated with Pfizer doses … expired! – An inspection will be carried out by the ARS

A batch of 260 Pfizer vaccines against Covid-19 was administered in September in the Loire when the expiry date had passed, told AFP the ARS Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Aura), confirming a information from France Bleu. This batch thawed in August had to be used within 30 days. There were overruns ranging from two to sixteen days, according to the same source.

“The national health authorities, the National Medicines Safety Agency and the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council, have told us that there is no risk identified today for people who have received this vaccine. , in terms of health, “Cécilia Haas, chief of staff at ARS Aura, told AFP.





“The effectiveness of the active principle is possibly less good. This is why we contacted the medical actors so that the people concerned are warned,” she added.

“The health pass for these 260 people, including around 100 students from seven colleges and residents of the Ondaine valley, was not canceled so as not to inflict a double penalty on them, but they were made aware the importance of getting vaccinated again, ”said Ms. Haas.

In addition, an inspection will be carried out by the ARS “because there was a real error at several levels on the part of vaccination professionals, until one of them alerted us” of the absence of the thaw date on the vaccine vials, according to the same source.