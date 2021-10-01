Costco will open a new store in Pontault-Combault and recruit 300 employees

After the opening of a first store in 2017 in Villebon-sur-Yvette (Essonne), the hard discount brand Costco will set up in Pontault-Combault (Seine-et-Marne) by mid- November. In this context, the American company has planned to recruit 300 people, report our colleagues from the

Parisian.

In total, the brand has already processed 600 applications and recruitment is being finalized. Of the 300 positions offered by Costco, 280 were dedicated to outsiders, the remaining 20 being for internal promotions.





Varied candidate profiles

Costco assured to have received various applications coming mainly from the surroundings: “We have people in retraining, like people who worked in restaurants but that the Covid has reoriented. We also have long-term unemployed in reintegration. And profiles not experienced at all in mass distribution but who are going to be trained. (…) We also had a lot of young people from local missions, meeting for a first job, ”added the HR Director to our colleagues.

For the launch of this second store in France, Costco hopes to do as well or even better than for the first. At the end of a year, that of Villebon-sur-Yvette had 73,500 members. In the future, the brand wants to establish itself even more in Ile-de-France with four to six stores but also a dozen others in the big cities of France.