Coumba from Koh Lanta apologizes to Candice in touching message

KOH LANTA – “I was execrable”. Coumba Baradji, candidate for Koh Lanta La Légende, broadcast on TF1, apologized to Candice Boisson in a touching message posted on Instagram this Thursday, September 30.

In fact, the fifth episode of Koh Lanta the legend, broadcast this Tuesday, September 28, was subject to many twists and turns but also to changes in strategies which notably led to the elimination of Candice, forced to join the island of the banished. At the heart of this advice, Coumba’s betrayal.

From the start of the adventure, this last candidate brought to her comrades a female strategy of alliance, with the particular objective of eliminating men first. A strategy discovered by Claude during the comfort game on Tuesday. Returning to the camp, he plays a bluff by blaming Candice for this strategy. Which tries to defend itself without betraying either the feminine alliance, nor Coumba, who for his part has all the confidence of Claude.

Faced with the other girls who ask her to step up to the niche while Candice is in the hot seat, the sportswoman defends herself and asserts the collective side of the strategy that she has never, she says, imposed on anyone.





Unfortunately for Candice, the counseling takes place right after the immunity test, so she doesn’t really have time to defend herself. If Clémence narrowly escapes elimination thanks to an immunity collar, it is ultimately Candice who is appointed, pushed towards the exit thanks to the votes of Coumba and Christelle. The women’s alliance fizzled out and this betrayal irritated many viewers.