Coumba still cannot forgive himself for his vote against Candice in Koh Lanta, the Legend

In episode 5 of Koh-Lanta, the legend Candice Boisson was eliminated. Coumba, yet the main instigator of the women’s pact, voted twice against Candice. A betrayal of which she apologized and that the last eliminated accepted.
The women’s alliance no longer exists at all. If the doubt reigned despite the elimination of Clémentine during episode 4, the premature exit of Candice, with the vote twice of Coumba against her shows that it is well and truly over. An eviction that the companion of Jérémy, former participant of the show had difficulty digesting at the time but which today seems to be ancient history. Indeed, she has just publicly accepted the apologies that Coumba sent her on social networks.
A forgotten betrayal
Some candidates still have a tough tooth against Coumba. This is particularly the case of Alexandra, who did not hesitate to swing on her roommate of adventure by explaining that she had no hooks with the great friend of Claude Dartois or Cindy Poumeyrol who reproaches him for not having kept his word to the end. For Candice Boisson, it’s different. Very friend on the camp with the record holder of female participation in the game, the young woman has just accepted the public apologies made to her by the leader of the former female alliance: “thank you for your kind words to me. I kiss you. And if you want to make me happy, stop blaming yourself“. A very sporty reaction given the fact that Coumba is partly responsible for the end of her adventure. The latter, moreover, took up Candice’s message in Instagram story, and commented on it:”Thank you for forgiving me, but it’s going to be hard and long for me not to blame myself anymore… I disgust myself.“
Forgiveness in the midst of a mishmash of excuses
Coumba can breathe. If the Internet users and some of her former little friends are hard on her, her friend has forgiven her. However, if we listen to her justifications given during the hour of live that she shared on her social networks, everything remains unclear. The adventurer explains that this vote against Candice in the first round was only a blank vote, as a warning for revealing the already wobbly strategy of the women. This is what we see in the episode anyway. However, she tells in her hour of answers to questions from fans having promised not to vote against Clémence. Phil being immune, there weren’t many options left, to be sure. Nevertheless, it is good to remember that in the second round to decide between Sam and Candice, she once again decided to vote against her friend.
Phil at least, he does not take his head with the strategies by voting only against those who put his name on paper …