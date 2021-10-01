Couple dies of Covid one minute apart

Inseparable until the end. Married for several decades, Cal and Linda Dunham died the same day, one minute apart, Sunday, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Both were doubly vaccinated against Covid-19, but they suffered from underlying health conditions that made them more vulnerable to infection.

The lives of Cal, 59, and Linda, 66, were turned upside down last July while on a camping trip. Decreased, the two lovers at first thought they were suffering from sinusitis or a simple cold. But after three days, their health deteriorated to such an extent that they decided to cut their trip short.

Days later, both Linda and Cal were hospitalized and intubated, Fox 17 reports. Doctors told the couple’s family on Sunday that they were going to have to unplug the machines keeping them alive the next day. The two lovebirds had other plans. Moved to the same room on Sunday, they left hand in hand. Cal passed away at 11:07 am, and Linda followed him at 11:08 am.

An end that the 60-year-old predicted with humor: “She always joked and said:” Well, if you go before me, I’ll be right behind you, I promise you! ” And it really was, she was really right there, behind him, ”says Sarah, the couple’s daughter.

Knowing that her parents left together comforts the young woman. “The love they found together after a previous marriage is fantastic. They were the kind of couple that we looked at and thought, “I want to grow old like this, I want this love when I’m this age,” says Sarah. The American, however, does not hide her anger towards those who underestimate the Covid-19: “It could be anyone. They did everything they had to, they did everything to respect the protocol as it should ”.

(The essential / joc)