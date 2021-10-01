Court decisions will now be accessible in open data

The decisions will be anonymized, they will not be accessible as soon as they are rendered, but published twice a month.

The Council of State and the Court of Cassation will begin to publish all of their new decisions online, a first step towards “transparency” which is intended to extend to all court decisions rendered publicly.

All decisions rendered after September 30 by the highest administrative and judicial courts must be posted on dedicated platforms, according to the decree setting the timetable.

“The provision of court decisions (aims) to allow a better knowledge of justice, promote access to law and strengthen citizens’ confidence in their justice”, indicates the Ministry of Justice on its website.

Anonymized court decisions

Some decisions were already published online because of their case law interest.





“Today, 20,000 administrative decisions and 15,000 for the judicial order are put online each year. Tomorrow, more than 300,000 annual decisions will be concerned for the administrative order and more than 3 million for the judicial order”, specifies the ministry.

The decisions will be anonymized. The Council of State specifies in a press release that they will not be accessible as soon as they are made, but published on their site twice a month. According to the schedule, the decisions of the administrative courts of appeal will be made available from March 2022 and those of the administrative courts from June 2022.

For the judiciary, the deadlines are wider: June 2023 for industrial tribunals, December 2024 for commercial courts and finally September 2025 for judicial courts.

Original article published on BFMTV.com

