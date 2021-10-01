Covid: 16 European companies undertake to reimburse canceled flights within 7 days

By Manon C. Updated October 1, 2021 at 11:59 a.m.Published October 1, 2021 at 11:59 a.m.

16 European airlines have pledged to reimburse passengers whose flights have been canceled due to the health crisis within 7 days.

In May 2020, 20 airlines had been assigned by the very powerful consumer association UFC-What to Choose in front of Paris Judicial Court because the latter were reluctant to offer their customers whose theft had been canceled due to the health crisis a refund rather than a to have. Among the companies singled out, Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, Emirates, EasyJet, Ryanair, or even Vueling. Subsequently, the European Bureau of Consumers’ Unions was also involved.

This Thursday, September 30, 2021, the European Commission announced that 16 European airlines, of which Aegean Airlines, Alitalia, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings, Iberia, Norwegian, TAP, Vueling and Wizz Air, have committed to refund within 7 days passengers whose flight has been canceled in view of the epidemic context.





“It is good news for consumers that airlines have cooperated (…) and are committed to respecting passenger rights and improving their communication.” said Didier Reynders, European Commissioner for Justice.

“Most of the late reimbursement files” has been treated and “all the companies concerned” are “committed to resolving the remaining issues” specified Adina valean, in charge of Transport, specifying that it is “crucial to restore passenger confidence” and so revive air transport at the European level.

“Many consumers in Europe are still waiting to get their money back for flights canceled during the first lockdowns in 2020. Authorities must ensure that all consumers forced into accepting assets will be reimbursed, and take enforcement action if necessary.” has, meanwhile, declared Monique Goyens, director of European Bureau of Consumers’ Unions.