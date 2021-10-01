Covid-19: a “human error” at the origin of the contamination of Moderna vaccines

Japanese company Takeda Pharmaceutical said on Friday that “human error” was responsible for the contamination of doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine, which resulted in a recall.

In August and September, Japanese authorities have suspended the use of more than two million doses of Moderna vaccine after the discovery of particles in some batches. Moderna, in partnership with Takeda, which imports and distributes the vaccine in Japan, and Spanish manufacturer Rovi, which operates the plant where the contamination occurred, carried out a investigation who deduced that the problem was from “incorrect assembly and was due to specific human error”.





Discovery of stainless steel particles

A total of five sequential lots of Moderna vaccine, manufactured by Rovi between June 27 and July 3, were reviewed. The first three were shipped to Japan and then recalled after stainless steel particles were found in 39 vials. A fourth batch failed inspection tests after the discovery of particles on July 2, and a fifth batch was also retained by Rovi.

Problems with lots 4 and 5 were reported to Moderna, Takeda and the Japanese Ministry of Health, but the first three lots were allowed to be used because they “had passed inspection and were not considered to be. contaminated “.

Improved operating procedures and the use of a new precision tool will prevent the problem from recurring, the report said. The companies and the Japanese Ministry of Health said that the stainless steel particles presented no additional health risks.