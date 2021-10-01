Covid-19: Air France, EasyJet … 16 companies undertake to reimburse travelers in the event of flight cancellation

During the covid-19 pandemic, many people who had their flights canceled had all the difficulties in the world getting reimbursed. Some travelers were even offered a credit, not a refund of their plane ticket. However, as required by European law, airlines are required to reimburse their passengers within seven days.

But these practices may well change. As announced by the European Commission on September 30, 2021, an agreement has been reached with sixteen companies singled out, so that they respect the rights of users. They undertake to reimburse canceled flights, and to inform passengers of their various options. Discussions had been underway since last February.

These are, in alphabetical order, Aegean Airlines, Alitalia, Air France, Austrian Airlines, British Airways, Brussels Airlines, EasyJet, Eurowings, Iberia, KLM, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Ryanair, TAP, Vueling and Wizz Air.

“It is good news for consumers that airlines have cooperated (…) and are committed to respecting passenger rights and improving their communication”, said in a statement the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.

For her part, Adina Valean, European Commissioner for Transport, added that “Most of the late reimbursement files have been processed and all the companies involved have committed to resolving the remaining issues. This is crucial to restore passenger confidence.”.

For its part, the European Bureau of Consumers ‘Unions, at the origin of Brussels’ action against airlines, calls for these commitments to be kept. Director Monique Goyens explains that “Many consumers in Europe are still waiting to get their money back for flights canceled during the first lockdowns in 2020. Authorities must ensure that all consumers forced into accepting assets will be reimbursed, and take enforcement action if necessary.”.

